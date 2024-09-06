nVerses Capital LLC Grows Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BlueLinx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 145,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 124,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of BXC stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $826.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.99. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $132.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $768.36 million for the quarter.

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.