nVerses Capital LLC Has $40,000 Position in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

nVerses Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Cricut were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 6.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cricut by 9,096.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 655,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,481.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $495,732.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,765.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 655,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,481.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,515. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cricut Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.11. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.74.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cricut Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

