nVerses Capital LLC Invests $37,000 in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Koppers by 3.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KOP opened at $37.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.23.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.89%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $208,063.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

