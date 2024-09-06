nVerses Capital LLC Invests $41,000 in MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MeridianLink by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MeridianLink in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MLNK stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.88. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. MeridianLink’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MeridianLink, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

