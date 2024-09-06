nVerses Capital LLC Invests $42,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth about $17,634,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,890,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in InMode by 161.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,701 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 223,191 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InMode by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 534,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on INMD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

InMode Price Performance

INMD stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.18. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.81 million. InMode had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

