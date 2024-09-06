nVerses Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ScanSource by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ScanSource by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after purchasing an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 3,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $164,807.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,811.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $269,007.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 3,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $164,807.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,318 shares in the company, valued at $842,811.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,733 shares of company stock worth $4,079,568. 4.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.28. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $746.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered ScanSource from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

