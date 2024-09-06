nVerses Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AORT. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,167 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $84,083.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 161,932 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 9,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $238,420.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,475.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 3,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $84,083.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,679 shares of company stock worth $626,518. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AORT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Artivion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

