nVerses Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after acquiring an additional 147,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 424,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLGT opened at $21.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.37. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.45. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $52,805.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 707,275 shares in the company, valued at $16,147,088.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,324 shares of company stock worth $98,717. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

