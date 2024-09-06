nVerses Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HRTX opened at $1.80 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

