nVerses Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5,317.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 114.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SpartanNash Price Performance

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.91. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $746.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.39.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SpartanNash



SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Further Reading

