nVerses Capital LLC Raises Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Service Co. International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 38,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,180 shares of company stock worth $6,376,570 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SCI opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $80.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.