nVerses Capital LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

nVerses Capital LLC decreased its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,724,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,624,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 70,342 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.86.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $469.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $206.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

