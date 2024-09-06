nVerses Capital LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $118,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 17.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,617 shares of company stock valued at $148,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.75. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.90%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

