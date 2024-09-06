Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 0.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Wednesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $78.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $55.09 and last traded at $55.27. Approximately 2,697,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 8,312,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.40.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 765,899 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,210,688,275.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,745,563 shares of company stock worth $164,581,732 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

