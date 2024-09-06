Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.54

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at about $3,595,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,186,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

