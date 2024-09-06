Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $39.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 40008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.47.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $61,698,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after buying an additional 960,997 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,030.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 945,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,384,000 after buying an additional 861,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,962,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $16,446,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

