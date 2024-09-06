Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 219,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 536,680 shares.The stock last traded at $31.08 and had previously closed at $30.76.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Onestream from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onestream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

Get Onestream alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Onestream

Insiders Place Their Bets

Onestream Stock Down 1.9 %

About Onestream

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502 over the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.