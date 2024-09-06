OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Performance

OPGN stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. OpGen has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 1,827.76% and a negative net margin of 1,140.36%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

About OpGen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

Featured Articles

