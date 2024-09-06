Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 100 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Biogen by 924.4% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 386,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,337,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $282.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.35.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $201.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.29. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $269.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

