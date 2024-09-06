Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 82 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $125.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.