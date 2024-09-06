Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,798,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after acquiring an additional 59,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

SYY stock opened at $78.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

