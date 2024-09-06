Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,415,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 333,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $974,956.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,947,485.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,685 shares of company stock worth $13,910,094 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

YUM stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.89. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

