Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after buying an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WMS. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

WMS opened at $140.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $184.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

