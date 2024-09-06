Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $121.21 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.63 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,554.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 14,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.69, for a total value of $2,090,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,798 shares of company stock worth $10,676,096 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

