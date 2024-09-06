Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,019,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,336,000 after buying an additional 796,434 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,527,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,073,000 after purchasing an additional 566,277 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP boosted its position in US Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,454,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,409,000 after purchasing an additional 75,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in US Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,058,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.70.

US Foods Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

