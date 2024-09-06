Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $213,000. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $974,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $198.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.29. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $213.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.79.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

