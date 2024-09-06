Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,858,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,776,996,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,611,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,086,000 after buying an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,415,000 after buying an additional 300,716 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,907,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,054,000 after buying an additional 99,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,496,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACGL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.85 and a 52 week high of $114.65. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

