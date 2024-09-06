Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 202,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 39,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 17.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,231,000 after purchasing an additional 79,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO opened at $187.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.98. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.98 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

