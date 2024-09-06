Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $259.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $188.03 and a 52 week high of $261.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.60.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $12.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.88 by $1.53. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 39.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.55.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

