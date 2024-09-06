Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.49 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,596 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,062.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $102.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

