Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,447,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 690.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ON. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

