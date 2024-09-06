Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.57 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $80.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

