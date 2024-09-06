Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.58 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,757,425,000 after purchasing an additional 342,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,228,000 after buying an additional 137,961 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $953,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,846 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $515,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equifax by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $405,051,000 after acquiring an additional 633,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EFX. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $296.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.66 and a 200-day moving average of $256.73. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $308.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

