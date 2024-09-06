Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.60 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,087 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $214.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $239.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.41 and its 200-day moving average is $207.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.42%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

