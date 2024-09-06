Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EQH stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,635,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,536 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

