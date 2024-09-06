Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $103.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

