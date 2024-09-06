Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS opened at $132.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $147.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.54.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.94.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

