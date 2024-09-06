Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $506.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $545.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

