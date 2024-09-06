Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,974,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 22.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,911 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $545,353,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after buying an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $483.86 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $509.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.86 and its 200-day moving average is $458.69. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IT

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares in the company, valued at $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $947,411.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,998 shares of company stock worth $13,834,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.