Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $77 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 419,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $77,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 144,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,510,000 after purchasing an additional 99,229 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $158.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.54. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,532 shares of company stock worth $34,055,874. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.