Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $2.84 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,123 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,920,000 after buying an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Mad River Investors raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,921,000 after buying an additional 66,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 1,541.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,228,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

NYSE:TPL opened at $792.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $881.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $807.80 and a 200 day moving average of $671.57.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

