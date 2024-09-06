Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $3.10 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Capital International Investors increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,741,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,797 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,697,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,990,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,935,000 after buying an additional 319,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,586 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $133.77 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,216.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average of $133.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

