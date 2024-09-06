Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,210 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after buying an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $2,400,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 671.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 627,979 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,079,000 after purchasing an additional 246,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

NYSE VICI opened at $33.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

