Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 610 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KDP opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

