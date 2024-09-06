Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.55 and a beta of 0.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

