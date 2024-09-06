Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 38,200 RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RB Global in the 4th quarter worth $2,009,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter worth about $613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in RB Global by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 366,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,927,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in RB Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 603,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $83.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $87.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RB Global in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC started coverage on RB Global in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.19.

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,724.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $293,360.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,724.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,216 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

