Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Exelon by 8.5% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 531,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

