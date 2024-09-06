Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RPM International were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 534.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 716.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM opened at $114.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.79. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

RPM International Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

