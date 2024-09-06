Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 10,757 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,202.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 543,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,628,000 after buying an additional 68,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.99 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

