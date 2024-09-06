Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,170 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 60.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.65.

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock opened at $373.35 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $431.03. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.99.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

